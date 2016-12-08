Thursday, 22 December 2016
Home > News > Local > O’Reilly Auto Parts to Pay $9.86 Million Settlement in Hazardous Waste Disposal Case
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
O’Reilly Auto Parts to Pay $9.86 Million Settlement in Hazardous Waste Disposal Case Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 08 December 2016 12:51

MADERA - Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, along with 50 other California District Attorneys, announced today that Alameda County Superior Court Judge, Brad Seligman, has ordered the Missouri-based O’Reilly Auto Parts to pay $9.86 million as part of a settlement of a civil environmental prosecution alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste.


The consent judgment agreed to by O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC; O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.; O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.; and Ozark Automotive Distributors, Inc., resolves allegations made in a civil enforcement lawsuit filed in Alameda County.



The lawsuit claimed that more than 525 O’Reilly stores throughout the state unlawfully handled, transported and disposed of used oil, used oil filters, and various hazardous wastes and materials over a 5-year period. Those hazardous wastes and materials included automotive fluids, alkaline batteries, electronic waste, aerosol cans and other toxic, ignitable and corrosive wastes.

D.A. Linn stated, “Working with my fellow District Attorneys throughout California is part of protecting the citizens of Madera County from dangerous and hazardous waste disposal.”

During 2013 and 2014, inspectors from district attorney offices, and environmental regulators statewide, conducted a series of undercover inspections of waste bins originating at O’Reilly stores. The inspections revealed that O’Reilly had been routinely and systematically sending used oil, used oil filters, and hazardous wastes to local landfills throughout California that were not permitted to receive those wastes.

The investigation also revealed that O’Reilly was routinely and unlawfully transporting hazardous wastes from its stores to its California distribution centers without required licenses. The statewide waste inspections revealed that 42 out of 43 O’Reilly stores and both O’Reilly distribution centers were in violation of state law.

O’Reilly was cooperative throughout the investigation and quickly responded to enhance its policies and procedures designed to eliminate the improper disposal of used oil, used oil filters and hazardous waste products in California. Stores are required to properly manage used oil and automotive oil filters, and to retain their hazardous waste in segregated, labeled containers so as to minimize the risk of exposure to employees and customers and to ensure that incompatible wastes do not combine to cause dangerous chemical reactions. Hazardous waste produced by California O’Reilly stores through damage, spills and returns is being collected by state-registered haulers, taken to proper disposal facilities and properly documented and accounted for.

Under the settlement, O’Reilly must pay $6.0 million in civil penalties and $500,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation. An additional $1.51 million will fund supplemental environmental projects furthering consumer protection and environmental enforcement in California, and O’Reilly will fund hazardous waste minimization and enhanced compliance projects valued at $1.85 million. The retailer will be bound under the terms of a permanent injunction prohibiting similar future violations of law.

< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Dec 24 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Dec 31 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 07 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 14 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 21 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 28 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us


GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 59 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage
Proudly Using HOST GATOR for Hosting
 