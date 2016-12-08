MADERA – Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn announced that Candice Nicole Ooley, 23, of Clovis, was sentenced in Madera County Superior Court by Presiding Judge Ernest J. LiCalsi. Ms. Ooley, who had pled guilty to charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with injury, and felony driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more with injury, received a sentence of 11 years in State Prison along with various appropriate fines. – Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn announced that Candice Nicole Ooley, 23, of Clovis, was sentenced in Madera County Superior Court by Presiding Judge Ernest J. LiCalsi. Ms. Ooley, who had pled guilty to charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with injury, and felony driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more with injury, received a sentence of 11 years in State Prison along with various appropriate fines.

District Attorney, David A. Linn, stated, “The maximum penalty she could have received was 13 years. Judge LiCalsi, based upon the probation report and the sentencing memorandums that had been filed, along with the statement of Louisa Pamplona, the wife of the deceased victim, imposed a sentence of 11 years.” D.A. Linn also stated, “We must keep our streets and highways safe from people who consume alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Ms. Ooley’s blood alcohol level was extremely high, however, any amount of alcohol that impairs driving is too much when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. In cases like this there really are no winners. Frederico Nunez-Silva’s family has lost the love, affection, and support of him because of the defendant’s actions. Ms. Ooley has lost the gratification of being with her newly born child for the next eleven years. There are simply no winners when alcohol is involved in a crime.”

The California Highway Patrol arrested Candice Ooley (23) on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter after the crash on Highway 41 in Madera County foothills that left a man dead and three others injured. According to CHP reports Ooley, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her arrest, was driving a sedan at a high speed when she rear-ended an SUV which the victim was a passenger. That impact caused the SUV to lose control, sending it down an embankment. The Madera County Sheriff's Coroners Office identified the deceased victim as Federico Nunez Silva, a passenger in the SUV, who died at the scene. The driver was airlifted to the hospital and his two female passengers were taken by ambulance. They were both pinned inside the vehicle for about an hour. Their injuries range from moderate to major. Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn said Ooley was driving on a suspended license because of a previous DUI conviction.

< Prev Next >