Thursday, 22 December 2016
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 09 December 2016 12:06
MADERA - Last November the voters of the city of Madera selected just their second elected mayor in the city's history and the last name of the new mayor is a familiar one.

Mayor Andy Medellin, who ran unopposed for the city's top seat, is the son of former Madera mayor and city councilperson Margaret Medellin. When he raised his right hand to be sworn in to office Wednesday night, it was his mother that officiated the oath of office. “If you folks are hearing a boom, boom, boom,” Margaret Medellin said to the audience, “it’s nothing dangerous. It’s my heart.”

"I was totally surprised and elated to have my mother read me the ceremonial oath. I couldn't think of a better person than California's first Hispanic female mayor, a leader of our community for decades and of course my mother. I will never forget it.", Medellin told BVN.

Once the oath was completed, with tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces, both mayor's (past and present) embraced. The current Mayor Medellin told the packed council chambers that he would dedicate his first term to his mother. “I am proud to be known as Marge’s son,” he said.

It is believed that this is the first mother/son pair that have both served as mayor of the same California city. However thirty-four years ago when Marge Medellin served as mayor is was primarily a ceremonial office. The mayor's position would rotate through the council on a yearly bases. Marge served 12 years on the council.

Mayor Andy Medellin said, "I am very excited to serve as Madera's mayor. Born and raised here, watching Madera grow, I want to be a part of it. I wanted to part of how we would grown. I want people to live in a community that they are proud of. I pride myself on making relationships and using cooperation and collaboration so everyone has an opportunity to be a part of our growth and pride.".

Prior to being appointed to the city council, Andy Medellin served twelve years on the planning commission. Then after the death of Councilman Sam Armentrout, Medellin accepted an appointment to the council. He ran unopposed in 2012 for re-election.

Andy Medellin will be replacing outgoing Mayor Rob Poythress, who after easily defeated County Supervisor Rick Farinelli in June will take his seat next month on the Madera County Board of Supervisors.

 


Translate Website

