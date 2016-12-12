|Property Crimes Detectives Arrest Woman Linked to Check Forgery and Identity Theft
|News - Local
|Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|Monday, 12 December 2016 20:59
|
FRESNO - On December 8th, property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Rhae Cravins into the Fresno County Jail. The 28 year old Fresno woman faces charges of forgery, drug possession and possession of stolen property. She has since posted the necessary bond to bail out of jail.
On December 8th, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 4900 block of N. Holt Ave. in Fresno. Detectives had information that the suspect living there, Rhae Cravins, was receiving stolen property and committing identity theft.
Detectives found numerous stolen checks inside, which are believed to have been taken from mailboxes and during vehicle break-ins. Cravins falsified many of those stolen checks, victimizing 12 known victims. Detectives also found methamphetamine inside the home.
Detectives continue to work to identify more potential victims of identity theft related to this case. Anyone with additional information about Rhae Cravins is asked to please contact Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comment on the Message BoardClick Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.
Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz
Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz