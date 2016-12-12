FRESNO - On December 8th, property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Rhae Cravins into the Fresno County Jail. The 28 year old Fresno woman faces charges of forgery, drug possession and possession of stolen property. She has since posted the necessary bond to bail out of jail.



On December 8th, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 4900 block of N. Holt Ave. in Fresno. Detectives had information that the suspect living there, Rhae Cravins, was receiving stolen property and committing identity theft. Detectives found numerous stolen checks inside, which are believed to have been taken from mailboxes and during vehicle break-ins. Cravins falsified many of those stolen checks, victimizing 12 known victims. Detectives also found methamphetamine inside the home.



Detectives continue to work to identify more potential victims of identity theft related to this case. Anyone with additional information about Rhae Cravins is asked to please contact Sheriff's Office dispatchers at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.