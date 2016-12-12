FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked 56 year old Walter Barker of Fresno into the Fresno County Jail. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer and making threats while resisting arrest. - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked 56 year old Walter Barker of Fresno into the Fresno County Jail. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer and making threats while resisting arrest.



At 6:15 am on Friday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy contacted several homeless people who were sleeping in the front patio area of the Sisk Courthouse located at 1130 O Street in downtown Fresno. One of them, Walter Barker, began to argue with the deputy and even threatened to kill the deputy. Barker then picked up a plastic sprinkler cover and threw it at the deputy, but it missed him and struck the wall.



The deputy then saw Barker holding a knife in his hand. The deputy drew his Taser and ordered Barker to stay where he was and to drop the knife. However, Barker took off running while still holding the knife. The deputy chased after him. While doing so, Barker turned and threw the knife at the deputy and the blade hit the side of his head. The deputy deployed his Taser, but missed Barker. As the deputy continued to give chase, he tripped and fell, injuring his shoulder. Barker continued to run down the street and disappeared.



The deputy relayed information about the suspect to dispatchers, who were able to put out his name and picture to deputies and Fresno Police Officers who arrived to search the area. Barker was not found, but his knife was recovered and placed into evidence.

Shortly after 10:30 am, a Fresno Police bicycle officer saw Barker in the McDonald's parking lot at Abby and Divisadero in downtown Fresno. He detained Barker until deputies arrived to take over the investigation.



The deputy who was assaulted was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his head and shoulder. After being released, he positively identified Barker as the man who threatened him, threw items at him and ran away.

