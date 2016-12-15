FRESNO - Officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Southwest corner of Tulare and First streets regardng a stabbing. Officers located the victim, a twenty-four year old Hispanic male, in front of the Dirty Bird Laundry-mat.



The self-admitted Norteno gang member had a single non-life threatening stab wound to his upper right chest area near his arm pit. He said he was at the Dollar Tree at First and Tulare when he observed three Bulldog gang members inside as well.

They had a verbal exchange, and when victim left the store, the suspects followed him to the parking lot of the Jack in the Box, where one of the suspects stabbed him once with an unknown type knife. A witness followed the three suspects to 3138 East Illinois where the ACT team located four Hispanic males matching the description given by the victim and witnesses hiding in the rear detached garage.



At this time, two of the suspects have been identified by witnesses through an infield show up. Detective's are currently working the case as well, and is working with watch one officers at this time to continue to develop this case through store video, witnesses, and interviews of the suspects.



As of now, it appears police have at least two suspects, the 17-year-old stabber and his gang associate Eric Rodriguez 25 years of age, under arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. < Prev Next >