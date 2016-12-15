MADERA – Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn announced that Karan Singh, of Clovis, California, was sentenced on December 9, 2016, by the Honorable Judge Mitchell Rigby, to thirteen years in State Prison, for violations of 23153(a) of the Vehicle Code, felony driving under the influence causing bodily injury to another, and 23153(b) of the Vehicle Code, felony driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or over causing bodily injury to another, along with enhancements associated with great bodily injury.

Singh was originally tried in April 2013 which resulted in a hung jury. He was again tried in December 2015, receiving the guilty verdict in March 2016. The defense made a new trial motion following the March 2016 conviction on two felony counts, which was unsuccessful. Due to various reasons, including the illness of defense counsel, the defendant was not able to be sentenced until December 9, 2016. D.A. Linn thanked Madera County Victim Services and the California Highway Patrol for their excellent efforts on this case. D.A. Linn stated, “This case is an example of our determination to aggressively prosecute drunk drivers in Madera County. No plea bargaining has occurred since prior to the preliminary hearing and it is currently our office policy not to negotiate on drunk driving cases, particularly when injuries are involved. Linn went on to say, “I hope that all of the citizens of Madera County will learn from cases like these not to drink and drive at any time, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.”



