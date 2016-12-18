|Bridge Store to Close after 89 Years of Service to Madera
MADERA - After 89 years of serving the Madera Community the Bridge Store will soon close its doors. The Nishimoto Family has been a proud member of the Madera Business community since 1928. Once Kameyo Nishimoto, the Matriarch of the family, first opened the doors the Nishimoto Family became dedicated members of the Madera Community.
Just as economic conditions have become a challenge for many businesses, the old time Madera Supermarket has not been immune. Prior to the recession the Supermarket ran with 75 employees and today operates with 25.
Bridge Store has been the First Stepping stone for many growing up in Madera. Our Alumni includes Doctors, Lawyers, Police Officers, Teachers and almost every other occupation available. The Nishimoto family is proud of the experience they were able to provide to so many generations in Madera.
The Nishimoto Family has always been dedicated to education and the Madera Community. As they end operations they will have donation bins available for the Madera Food Bank. Please purchase any items you would like to donate to the Food Bank and they will make sure the food bank receives the donation.
They store will continue until their last day with reduced hours. The store will be open from 9am to 5pm daily. During this time of Holidays and Families the staff of the Bridge Store invites you to come by to visit and to share stories with the Nishimoto Family and our wonderful staff.
The family is proud to continue providing those Famous Fastway Nachos and the Best Fried Chicken in Town. Your continued support of the Nishimoto Family at Fastway Market and Fastway Chicken as well as the family's catering business is greatly appreciated.
