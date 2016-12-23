Saturday, 24 December 2016
Home > News > Local > Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.

Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.


Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are working with members of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Riverside Police Department on this investigation. They are collecting evidence from the home and conducting interviews with others who were inside the home. This includes three adults and two small children. No one else was injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit has identified the suspect shot and killed in Coalinga Wednesday.   He is Anthony Lovell Eddington, 24 years old.  This is in fact one of the suspects in Riverside's double homicide case from October 2015. 
< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Dec 24 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Dec 31 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 07 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 14 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 21 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 28 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us


GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 49 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage
Proudly Using HOST GATOR for Hosting
 