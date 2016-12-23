COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.



Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.





Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are working with members of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Riverside Police Department on this investigation. They are collecting evidence from the home and conducting interviews with others who were inside the home. This includes three adults and two small children. No one else was injured.



The Fresno County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit has identified the suspect shot and killed in Coalinga Wednesday. He is Anthony Lovell Eddington, 24 years old. This is in fact one of the suspects in Riverside's double homicide case from October 2015.

