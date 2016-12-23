Saturday, 24 December 2016
Bulldogs Gang Member Busted For Auto Theft
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:01

FRESNO - On Thursday detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area of Abby and Illinois to assist SW District patrol officers and FPD traffic officers with a call regarding an auto theft from a car lot that just occurred.

The suspect took a 2015 GMC pickup that was left running on the lot and fled the area. While fleeing, the suspect crashed the stolen GMC into two parked cars injuring one of the occupants. The GMC then jumped a curb and collided with a tree at which time the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers located and detained the suspect with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol airplane aircrew.

The driver was identified as Lewis Street Bulldog gang member William Moreno, 38, of Fresno. Moreno was found to be on Post Community Release Supervision (PRCS) for domestic violence charges and to have a felony warrant for PRCS violation. Additionally, he was found to be wanted on an unrelated domestic violence case.

Moreno was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, resisting arrest, PRCS violation and spousal abuse.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.

