Friday, 06 January 2017
Home > News > Local > Mother Arrested For New Years Eve DUI Crash With Infant in the Car
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Mother Arrested For New Years Eve DUI Crash With Infant in the Car Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39

MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.

Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.

Cuevas made contact with the driver, Lindsey Lawson, and notice an eleven month old infant in the backseat. The family called Madera Police despite the pleas from Lawson not to, took the woman's keys and placed the child in their car. Once Madera PD arrived on the scene Madera County Child Protective Services were called to take responsibility for the child.
It was determined that the suspect became disoriented, causing her to become lost in the neighborhood. The Cuevas family stood by with the police officers comforting the child until CPS arrived, while police conducted the investigation and dealt with the scene.

Lawson was found to be three times the legal limit and charged with DUI and felony child endangerment. She has since bailed out of the Madera County Jail, however CPS still has custody of the little girl. The Madera County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Jan 07 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 14 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 21 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 28 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us


GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 55 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage
Proudly Using HOST GATOR for Hosting
 