MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks. Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle. Cuevas made contact with the driver, Lindsey Lawson, and notice an eleven month old infant in the backseat. The family called Madera Police despite the pleas from Lawson not to, took the woman's keys and placed the child in their car. Once Madera PD arrived on the scene Madera County Child Protective Services were called to take responsibility for the child.



It was determined that the suspect became disoriented, causing her to become lost in the neighborhood. The Cuevas family stood by with the police officers comforting the child until CPS arrived, while police conducted the investigation and dealt with the scene. Lawson was found to be three times the legal limit and charged with DUI and felony child endangerment. She has since bailed out of the Madera County Jail, however CPS still has custody of the little girl. The Madera County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

