FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Alejandro Ruiz, 29, of Fresno. Ruiz was found to be wanted on prior charges of burglary and spousal abuse. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and spousal abuse.

The passenger was identified as Juan Hernandez, 29, of Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.