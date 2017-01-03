FRESNO -Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 pickup Tuesday afternoon parked in the 4400 block of East Andrews. The Chevrolet was a reported stolen vehicle out of SE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Chevrolet became occupied and drove from the area. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department’s helicopter aircrew, Detectives followed the Chevrolet to the area of Sussex and Clark. The two occupants were taken into custody when they parked the vehicle at an apartment complex and attempted to walk away.

During the subsequent investigation, the two occupants were also connected to another stolen Chevrolet pickup that had been abandoned in the 4400 Block of East Andrews. That pickup had been reported stolen out of Northeast Fresno.

The driver was identified as Lewis Street Bulldog gang member Sebastian Paramo, 24, of Fresno. Paramo was found to have felony warrants for auto theft and grand theft. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for the felony warrants and two counts each of felony auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Angelica Jaime, 20, of Fresno. Jaime was found to be on felony probation for burglary. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail for probation violation and two counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.