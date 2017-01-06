|Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections
EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign against a polished politician that ran an unethical campaign which I refused to partake in. My opponent’s campaign team, made up of a well-known dirty campaign manager, a media gadfly and muckraker, and unethical family members, ran one of the dirtiest campaigns in Madera County history. This actually backfired on him and his committee.
So why did I lose? Voter turnout.
In my first run in 2012, my district had a 71% voter turnout at the General Election. It was a referendum on Obama’s first term and it was Democrats vs Republicans in a battle for the White House. Republicans in particular turned out to vote in huge numbers.
Flash forward to this 2016 election this month, turnout dropped to under 35%. That drops over 4000 registered voters that did not vote that had previously. Throughout the State, voters chose Democrats 2 to 1 to Republicans in the Presidential primary. The Democrats showed to duke it out between Sanders and Clinton, where Republicans, with Trump as the last man standing, had lost all their primary fervor.
Odds are me and my opponent split the Republican vote. But the push of Democrat, combined with his courting of teacher and police unions, shoved him into first place. If the voter turnout had been similar to the results of 2012, I likely would have won by a large margin.
This is my warning to Republicans. I know our electoral system has discouraged many voters from turning out in California because it seems like our conservative vote does not matter in State elections. Even when we do manage to squeak out a win, liberal Judges then throw out the rare conservative decision of the California people.
But in local elections, your vote matters! In the Fresno Bee my opponent was shocked that he won. So was I. So was every expert in the race. No one expected Republicans to be this apathetic – and local conservative candidates like me, and around the state paid the price by their absence.
NEVER sit out an election. Never never, never ever! It is a little known fact that Republicans dominate local elections even here in California, holding a majority of Supervisor and City Council seats throughout the state. But we depend on Republicans turning out to hold these seats. The other side from radical liberal activists to public sector unions are turning up the heat to take these local seats from conservatives and put Democrats or easily moldable moderates like my opponent in them. They have a mission to control California from the top down to its lowest levels.
And Republican voters help them when they don’t do their duty and vote.
There are still several important candidates and issues on the November ballot. Don’t make the same mistake twice. VOTE
November 10, 2016
