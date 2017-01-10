PARLIER - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.



At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.







During the early afternoon, a member of the Parlier Police Animal Control Unit found the dog deceased on the shoulder of Mendocino Avenue, near E. Industrial Drive. Indy’s exact cause of death is unknown, but he had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Parlier Police requested detectives at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation.



Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing evidence to try and get a better understanding of how the dog disappeared.



This is an extremely difficult time for the officer who handled Indy. He has issued the following statement.



"Indy was my first and only dog. He was a great partner and he will be sorely missed." Anyone who may have seen Indy on Friday is asked to contact detectives at the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111. - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.During the early afternoon, a member of the Parlier Police Animal Control Unit found the dog deceased on the shoulder of Mendocino Avenue, near E. Industrial Drive. Indy’s exact cause of death is unknown, but he had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Parlier Police requested detectives at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation.Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing evidence to try and get a better understanding of how the dog disappeared.This is an extremely difficult time for the officer who handled Indy. He has issued the following statement."Indy was my first and only dog. He was a great partner and he will be sorely missed." Anyone who may have seen Indy on Friday is asked to contact detectives at the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111. < Prev Next >