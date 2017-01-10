|Traffic Stop Unveils Loaded Stolen Gun and Cocaine
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.
Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.
Davis is a self-admitted gang member and a convicted felon. Due to his criminal history, he could face enhancements for his possession of the gun and drugs.
Anyone with additional information on the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
