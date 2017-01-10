Thursday, 12 January 2017
Home > News > Local > Traffic Stop Unveils Loaded Stolen Gun and Cocaine
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Traffic Stop Unveils Loaded Stolen Gun and Cocaine Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.

Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.


Davis is a self-admitted gang member and a convicted felon. Due to his criminal history, he could face enhancements for his possession of the gun and drugs.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Jan 14 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 21 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 28 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us


GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 46 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 