FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.



Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.





Davis is a self-admitted gang member and a convicted felon. Due to his criminal history, he could face enhancements for his possession of the gun and drugs.



