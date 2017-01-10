Friday, 20 January 2017
World Ag Expo "We Believe in Growing" Scholarship Applications Now Available
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 13:27
TULARE - World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up again to provide the "We Believe in Growing" scholarship, created to support agricultural education. High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by January 20, 2017, to be considered.

A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field. The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.


To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; ACT or SAT scores and be graduating from high school during the 2016-2017 school year.

"We are thrilled to encourage and support the future leaders of the agriculture industry," said Jerry Sinift, CEO, International Agri-Center. "Our partnership with E.M. Tharp has been an incredible experience and we are honored to work with a company that values agricultural education as much as we do."

Download the application online at: www.worldagexpo.org/scholarships. Send completed applications to: International Agri-Center, "We Believe in Growing" Scholarship, 4500 South Laspina St., Tulare, CA 93274.

###

The International Agri-Center is home to World Ag Expo, February 14-16, 2017, in Tulare, California. An estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 70 countries attend World Ag Expo each year. The largest annual agricultural show of its kind, World Ag Expo hosts 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. World Ag Expo will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017.
