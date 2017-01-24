TULARE - The largest annual agricultural exposition of its kind, World Ag Expo boasts more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. A record-setting 106,349 people came from 47 states and 79 countries to attend 2016 World Ag Expo.



The World Ag Expo Arena will once again offer daily Equipment Showcases, where exhibitors will perform live demonstrations of their latest products. Seminars will be offered in a variety of categories, including dairy, irrigation, international trade, business and farm management, marketing and media, and general agriculture. These seminars are presented by professionals in the industry and provide attendees with valuable information to improve their operations.





The Top-10 New Products Competition, sponsored by Bank of America, is back with products offering new technology and increased efficiencies. From dairy nutrition and irrigation technology, to crop cleaning and melon harvesting, the Top-10 New Products has something to offer every type of farming operation.



"World Ag Expo has built a 50-year legacy of bringing agricultural buyers and sellers together," says Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center's Chief Executive Officer. "Ag is always evolving in order to feed a growing world. World Ag Expo is here to facilitate the connections between the exhibitors who provide the most advanced technology and equipment and the farmers who continue to evaluate and improve their operations to meet that demand."



The 2017 World Ag Expo will host daily 50th anniversary celebration events, including the Wednesday evening Bud Light After-Hours Party in the Arena, with a free concert by Parmalee and fireworks to commemorate the golden anniversary.



The newly expanded Career & Education Center has relocated to South Greenbelt, just north of the World Ag Women Pavilion. This area is larger and will allow more schools and companies serving the career-searching audience to be part of this space. "We are very passionate about ag education and want to do all we can to encourage the younger generations to pursue a career in agriculture," said Kerissa Chapman, Ag Education Manager for the International Agri-Center. "We are excited about the opportunity to offer a larger space and further our mission as an education-based non-profit organization."



The Career & Education Center was previous located in the Hilvers Building, which will now become the home of World Ag Expo's newest addition, Taste of California. Taste of California will provide opportunities for attendees to experience a glimpse of what California Agriculture provides to the world.



World Ag Expo attendees can get the latest news, information and updates about the show by downloading the new 2017 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, map of the show grounds and other visitor resources. The app is available for download from the app store by searching "World Ag Expo 2017."



For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for 2017 World Ag Expo, visit For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for 2017 World Ag Expo, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org



World Ag Expo-bringing you the best in Ag since 1968.



###



In addition to producing World Ag Expo, International Agri-Center is also home to the AgVentures! Learning Center and Museum, the California Antique Farm Equipment Show, and the Harvest Festival and has a wide range of facility rentals available for any size event.

Event Details At-A-Glance:





2017 World Ag Expo, February 14-16

February 14: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 15: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 16: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.





International Agri-Center

4500 S. Laspina St.

Tulare, CA 93274



