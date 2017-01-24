Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 09:12
LOS ANGELES – Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, joined by Oscar®-winning and nominated Academy members Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe, announced the 89th Academy Awards® nominations today.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

 

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards

 

Performance by an actor in a leading role

  • Casey Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea"
  • Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"
  • Ryan Gosling in "La La Land"
  • Viggo Mortensen in "Captain Fantastic"
  • Denzel Washington in "Fences"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

  • Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
  • Jeff Bridges in "Hell or High Water"
  • Lucas Hedges in "Manchester by the Sea"
  • Dev Patel in "Lion"
  • Michael Shannon in "Nocturnal Animals"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

  • Isabelle Huppert in "Elle"
  • Ruth Negga in "Loving"
  • Natalie Portman in "Jackie"
  • Emma Stone in "La La Land"
  • Meryl Streep in "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

  • Viola Davis in "Fences"
  • Naomie Harris in "Moonlight"
  • Nicole Kidman in "Lion"
  • Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures"
  • Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea"

Best animated feature film of the year

  • "Kubo and the Two Strings" Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
  • "Moana" John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
  • "My Life as a Zucchini" Claude Barras and Max Karli
  • "The Red Turtle" Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
  • "Zootopia" Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Achievement in cinematography

  • "Arrival" Bradford Young
  • "La La Land" Linus Sandgren
  • "Lion" Greig Fraser
  • "Moonlight" James Laxton
  • "Silence" Rodrigo Prieto

Achievement in costume design

  • "Allied" Joanna Johnston
  • "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Colleen Atwood
  • "Florence Foster Jenkins" Consolata Boyle
  • "Jackie" Madeline Fontaine
  • "La La Land" Mary Zophres

Achievement in directing

  • "Arrival" Denis Villeneuve
  • "Hacksaw Ridge" Mel Gibson
  • "La La Land" Damien Chazelle
  • "Manchester by the Sea" Kenneth Lonergan
  • "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins

Best documentary feature

  • "Fire at Sea" Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
  • "I Am Not Your Negro" Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
  • "Life, Animated" Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
  • "O.J.: Made in America" Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
  • "13th" Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Best documentary short subject

  • "Extremis" Dan Krauss
  • "4.1 Miles" Daphne Matziaraki
  • "Joe’s Violin" Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
  • "Watani: My Homeland" Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
  • "The White Helmets" Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Achievement in film editing

  • "Arrival"Joe Walker
  • "Hacksaw Ridge" John Gilbert
  • "Hell or High Water" Jake Roberts
  • "La La Land" Tom Cross
  • "Moonlight" Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best foreign language film of the year

  • "Land of Mine" Denmark
  • "A Man Called Ove" Sweden
  • "The Salesman" Iran
  • "Tanna" Australia
  • "Toni Erdmann" Germany

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

  • "A Man Called Ove" Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
  • "Star Trek Beyond" Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
  • "Suicide Squad" Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

  • "Jackie" Mica Levi
  • "La La Land" Justin Hurwitz
  • "Lion" Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
  • "Moonlight" Nicholas Britell
  • "Passengers" Thomas Newman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

  • "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"
    Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • "Can’t Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"
    Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
  • "City Of Stars" from "La La Land"
    Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"
    Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
  • "How Far I’ll Go" from "Moana"
    Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best motion picture of the year

  • "Arrival" Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers
  • "Fences" Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers
  • "Hacksaw Ridge" Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers
  • "Hell or High Water" Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers
  • "Hidden Figures" Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers
  • "La La Land" Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers
  • "Lion" Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers
  • "Manchester by the Sea" Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers
  • "Moonlight" Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Achievement in production design

  • "Arrival" Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
  • "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
  • "Hail, Caesar!" Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • "La La Land" Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
  • "Passengers" Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Best animated short film

  • "Blind Vaysha" Theodore Ushev
  • "Borrowed Time" Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
  • "Pear Cider and Cigarettes" Robert Valley and Cara Speller
  • "Pearl" Patrick Osborne
  • "Piper" Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best live action short film

  • "Ennemis Intérieurs" Sélim Azzazi
  • "La Femme et le TGV" Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
  • "Silent Nights" Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
  • "Sing" Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
  • "Timecode" Juanjo Giménez

Achievement in sound editing

  • "Arrival" Sylvain Bellemare
  • "Deepwater Horizon" Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
  • "Hacksaw Ridge" Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
  • "La La Land" Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • "Sully" Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Achievement in sound mixing

  • "Arrival" Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
  • "Hacksaw Ridge" Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
  • "La La Land" Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
  • "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
  • "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Achievement in visual effects

  • "Deepwater Horizon" Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
  • "Doctor Strange" Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
  • "The Jungle Book" Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
  • "Kubo and the Two Strings" Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
  • "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

  • "Arrival" Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
  • "Fences" Screenplay by August Wilson
  • "Hidden Figures" Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
  • "Lion" Screenplay by Luke Davies
  • "Moonlight" Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original screenplay

  • "Hell or High Water" Written by Taylor Sheridan
  • "La La Land" Written by Damien Chazelle
  • "The Lobster" Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
  • "Manchester by the Sea" Written by Kenneth Lonergan
  • "20th Century Women" Written by Mike Mills

