LOS ANGELES – Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, joined by Oscar®-winning and nominated Academy members Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe, announced the 89th Academy Awards® nominations today. – Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, joined by Oscar®-winning and nominated Academy members Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe, announced the 89th Academy Awardsnominations today.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.



Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards Performance by an actor in a leading role Casey Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea"

in "Manchester by the Sea" Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"

in "Hacksaw Ridge" Ryan Gosling in "La La Land"

in "La La Land" Viggo Mortensen in "Captain Fantastic"

in "Captain Fantastic" Denzel Washington in "Fences" Performance by an actor in a supporting role Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"

in "Moonlight" Jeff Bridges in "Hell or High Water"

in "Hell or High Water" Lucas Hedges in "Manchester by the Sea"

in "Manchester by the Sea" Dev Patel in "Lion"

in "Lion" Michael Shannon in "Nocturnal Animals" Performance by an actress in a leading role Isabelle Huppert in "Elle"

in "Elle" Ruth Negga in "Loving"

in "Loving" Natalie Portman in "Jackie"

in "Jackie" Emma Stone in "La La Land"

in "La La Land" Meryl Streep in "Florence Foster Jenkins" Performance by an actress in a supporting role Viola Davis in "Fences"

in "Fences" Naomie Harris in "Moonlight"

in "Moonlight" Nicole Kidman in "Lion"

in "Lion" Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures"

in "Hidden Figures" Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea" Best animated feature film of the year "Kubo and the Two Strings" Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner "Moana" John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer "My Life as a Zucchini" Claude Barras and Max Karli

Claude Barras and Max Karli "The Red Turtle" Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki "Zootopia" Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer Achievement in cinematography "Arrival" Bradford Young

Bradford Young "La La Land" Linus Sandgren

Linus Sandgren "Lion" Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser "Moonlight" James Laxton

James Laxton "Silence" Rodrigo Prieto Achievement in costume design "Allied" Joanna Johnston

Joanna Johnston "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Colleen Atwood

Colleen Atwood "Florence Foster Jenkins" Consolata Boyle

Consolata Boyle "Jackie" Madeline Fontaine

Madeline Fontaine "La La Land" Mary Zophres Achievement in directing "Arrival" Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve "Hacksaw Ridge" Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson "La La Land" Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle "Manchester by the Sea" Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins Best documentary feature "Fire at Sea" Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo "I Am Not Your Negro" Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck "Life, Animated" Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman "O.J.: Made in America" Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow "13th" Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish Best documentary short subject "Extremis" Dan Krauss

Dan Krauss "4.1 Miles" Daphne Matziaraki

Daphne Matziaraki "Joe’s Violin" Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen "Watani: My Homeland" Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis "The White Helmets" Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara Achievement in film editing "Arrival" Joe Walker

Joe Walker "Hacksaw Ridge" John Gilbert

John Gilbert "Hell or High Water" Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts "La La Land" Tom Cross

Tom Cross "Moonlight" Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon Best foreign language film of the year "Land of Mine" Denmark

Denmark "A Man Called Ove" Sweden

Sweden "The Salesman" Iran

Iran "Tanna" Australia

Australia "Toni Erdmann" Germany Achievement in makeup and hairstyling "A Man Called Ove" Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Eva von Bahr and Love Larson "Star Trek Beyond" Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo "Suicide Squad" Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) "Jackie" Mica Levi

Mica Levi "La La Land" Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz "Lion" Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka "Moonlight" Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell "Passengers" Thomas Newman Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

from "La La Land" Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul "Can’t Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

from "Trolls" Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster "City Of Stars" from "La La Land"

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

from "La La Land" Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

from "Jim: The James Foley Story" Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting "How Far I’ll Go" from "Moana"

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda Best motion picture of the year "Arrival" Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers "Fences" Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers "Hacksaw Ridge" Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers "Hell or High Water" Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers "Hidden Figures" Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers "La La Land" Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers "Lion" Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers "Manchester by the Sea" Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers "Moonlight" Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers Achievement in production design "Arrival" Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock "Hail, Caesar!" Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh "La La Land" Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco "Passengers" Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena Best animated short film "Blind Vaysha" Theodore Ushev

Theodore Ushev "Borrowed Time" Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj "Pear Cider and Cigarettes" Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Robert Valley and Cara Speller "Pearl" Patrick Osborne

Patrick Osborne "Piper" Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer Best live action short film "Ennemis Intérieurs" Sélim Azzazi

Sélim Azzazi "La Femme et le TGV" Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff "Silent Nights" Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson "Sing" Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy "Timecode" Juanjo Giménez Achievement in sound editing "Arrival" Sylvain Bellemare

Sylvain Bellemare "Deepwater Horizon" Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli "Hacksaw Ridge" Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright "La La Land" Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan "Sully" Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman Achievement in sound mixing "Arrival" Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye "Hacksaw Ridge" Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace "La La Land" Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth Achievement in visual effects "Deepwater Horizon" Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton "Doctor Strange" Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould "The Jungle Book" Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon "Kubo and the Two Strings" Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould Adapted screenplay "Arrival" Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Screenplay by Eric Heisserer "Fences" Screenplay by August Wilson

Screenplay by August Wilson "Hidden Figures" Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi "Lion" Screenplay by Luke Davies

Screenplay by Luke Davies "Moonlight" Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney Original screenplay "Hell or High Water" Written by Taylor Sheridan

Written by Taylor Sheridan "La La Land" Written by Damien Chazelle

Written by Damien Chazelle "The Lobster" Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou "Manchester by the Sea" Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Written by Kenneth Lonergan "20th Century Women" Written by Mike Mills # # # Next >