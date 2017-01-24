Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017

FRESNO - Late Monday morning Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a parking lot at Fresno City College. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Harley-Davidson became occupied and began to drive from the parking lot. A marked FPD unit was called in to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle yielded and the driver was detained.

The driver was identified as Kevork Martirosian, 36, of Fresno. Martirosian was found to be on probation for receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a driver’s license and probation violation.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.

