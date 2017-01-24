|Super Bowl LI Menu Unveiled: Culinary Lineup Tackles the Tastes of Houston
HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Executive Chef Mark Cornish, Aramark the exclusive food and beverage partner of NRG Stadium — has created a game day line-up that will have hungry fans downing Lone Star-inspired offering like a linebacker on a fumble.
Chef Cornish will be assisted by 2,400 Aramark associates -- including visiting executive chefs from Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) -- responsible for sourcing, preparing and serving the Super Bowl LI Menu from start to finish. This world-class culinary team is also getting a boost from talented culinary students at Houston Independent School District.
"Our team of service stars is looking forward to enhancing the game day experience for every fan coming to NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI," said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark's Sports and Entertainment division. "We've been working closely with the NFL and our partners to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience that complements the action on the field with a variety of unique and innovative hospitality offerings."
To celebrate the many flavors the great state of Texas has to offer and Houston's thriving culinary scene, Aramark is offering a menu that runs the gamut of classic, specialty and signature fare throughout NRG Stadium. Whether guests are enjoying field level concessions, tasting menu items on the club level or delighting in the progressive menu in the suites, they can experience the diverse tastes of Houston that are being served.
Aided by parameters and under the direction of their classroom instructors, the Westside High School students tested several recipes and concepts, before presenting two dishes to a panel of Aramark judges, who selected the winning menu combination.
Within suites, ticketholders will be able to choose from a menu package featuring Jackson and Company's Chicken Empanadas with creamy avocado sauce; Jalapeno bacon Wrapped Chicken with raspberry chipotle sauce; Smoked Meatballs and Pimento cheese grits; Maple Crusted Beef Tenderloin; and Drunken Pear and Goat Cheese Salad.
"Houston is one of the country's most diverse cities and the Super Bowl provides the perfect backdrop to showcase the wide array of cuisine and talent contributing to its culinary renaissance," said Aramark's Chef Cornish. "While the game may be the main event, the Aramark team has been working tirelessly to create a world-class menu that brings the best of our city to life for visiting fans from across the country."
During the 2016-17 season, Aramark partnered with 17 National Football League teams to provide food and beverage, retail and/or facilities services – Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.
