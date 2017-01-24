HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Executive Chef Mark Cornish, Aramark the exclusive food and beverage partner of NRG Stadium — has created a game day line-up that will have hungry fans downing Lone Star-inspired offering like a linebacker on a fumble. Chef Cornish will be assisted by 2,400 Aramark associates -- including visiting executive chefs from Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) -- responsible for sourcing, preparing and serving the Super Bowl LI Menu from start to finish. This world-class culinary team is also getting a boost from talented culinary students at Houston Independent School District. "Our team of service stars is looking forward to enhancing the game day experience for every fan coming to NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI," said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark's Sports and Entertainment division. "We've been working closely with the NFL and our partners to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience that complements the action on the field with a variety of unique and innovative hospitality offerings." To celebrate the many flavors the great state of Texas has to offer and Houston's thriving culinary scene, Aramark is offering a menu that runs the gamut of classic, specialty and signature fare throughout NRG Stadium. Whether guests are enjoying field level concessions, tasting menu items on the club level or delighting in the progressive menu in the suites, they can experience the diverse tastes of Houston that are being served.



AFC-NFC Tribute Items

Fans attending the Super Bowl will have more than their favorite team to rally around. To honor the two teams competing in this year's game, Chef Cornish has created two items that pay tribute to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, using signature ingredients from each team's hometown. Beantown Griller -- Slow Cooked Tri Tip Pot Roast, Sweet Caramelized Onions, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Bread. Served with a Side of Bacon Infused Baked Beans





The ATL Fried Chicken Stak -- Crisp Waffle Fries, topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Peach Marmalade BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream and Green Onions Student Culinary Collaboration

To round-out the Super Bowl LI menu, culinary arts students at Houston Independent School District, also an Aramark client, were invited to develop a specialty item. Through a collaboration with Aramark's team at NRG Stadium, a team of student chefs from Westside High School worked alongside Chef Cornish to create the sandwich: The Bayou City Bánh Mì 51 – A Bánh Mì-style sandwich with grilled fajita steak, avocado spread and pickled vegetables. Aided by parameters and under the direction of their classroom instructors, the Westside High School students tested several recipes and concepts, before presenting two dishes to a panel of Aramark judges, who selected the winning menu combination. Celebrity Chef Partnerships

NRG Stadium's line up of Houston-centric fare is further bolstered by a stable of renowned chefs and restaurateurs – including Ronnie Killen, long considered the city's top BBQ pit master; Chris Shepherd, James Beard Award-winning chef; and Grady Spears, nationally acclaimed Texas chef – all of whom have existing partnerships with Aramark at the stadium. "Taste Of Houston"

Within general concessions, fans will find assorted classics accentuating the tastes of Houston, such as Ronnie Killen's BBQ Burnt End Sandwich and Brisket Sandwich; Grady Spears's Steak Sandwich; Fuddruckers' All American Pigskin Burger; Loaded Baked Potatoes; Bum's Sausage Sandwich; Topped Dogs; Extreme Nachos; Chopped Beef Sandwich; Fish and Pork Tacos. Clubs and Suites

For guests dining on the club level, the menu will feature Chris Shepherd's signature 44 Farms Jalapeno Cheese Dog with jalapeno bacon jam and Chef Cornish's Texas Surf & Turf, a cold-smoked tenderloin sandwich served accompanied by gouda mac and cheese infused with lump lobster and House-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese with house made Pimento cheese on Texas toast and a side of house fried pickles. Within suites, ticketholders will be able to choose from a menu package featuring Jackson and Company's Chicken Empanadas with creamy avocado sauce; Jalapeno bacon Wrapped Chicken with raspberry chipotle sauce; Smoked Meatballs and Pimento cheese grits; Maple Crusted Beef Tenderloin; and Drunken Pear and Goat Cheese Salad. "Houston is one of the country's most diverse cities and the Super Bowl provides the perfect backdrop to showcase the wide array of cuisine and talent contributing to its culinary renaissance," said Aramark's Chef Cornish. "While the game may be the main event, the Aramark team has been working tirelessly to create a world-class menu that brings the best of our city to life for visiting fans from across the country." Super Bowl LI Merchandise

Fans searching for the perfect keepsake or memento to remember Super Bowl LI will have plenty to choose from. As the NFL's retail partner for Super Bowl LI, Aramark will offer a comprehensive catalog of apparel, souvenirs and novelties, including 300 styles of shirts and 80 kinds of hats at 50 retail locations throughout NRG Stadium. Vibrant Environments

Aramark also serves as NRG Stadium's facilities services partner, providing cleaning and environmental services for more than 3 million square feet of space. On game day, a team of 500 environmental associates will supply over 3,200 rolls of paper towels and refill 580 gallons of hand soap. During the 2016-17 season, Aramark partnered with 17 National Football League teams to provide food and beverage, retail and/or facilities services – Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. < Prev Next >