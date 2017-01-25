FRESNO - Early Tuesday morning North West patrol and traffic officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union, 3488 E. Shaw Avenue, regarding a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.



Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and could see the suspect, Jesse Anthony Flores, 32 years of age, holding the 54-year-old female victim at the front glass doors of the credit union. Flores moved the victim to the north side of the building and saw the officers approaching and released the victim.



Flores, still carrying a large steak knife in his hand, then started walking away from the building westbound through the parking lot when he was confronted by a traffic officer. At gunpoint, the traffic officer told Flores to get on the ground and at that time Flores threw the steak knife some distance into the parking lot. Flores then got onto the ground and was handcuffed by the traffic officer and other patrol officer arrived on scene.

The victim and witnesses stated they were arriving at work and the procedure is that the doors are locked and when employees approach from the outside an interior employee will open the doors if they get the go ahead from arriving employees. The victim walked up to the front doors and initially indicated it was OK but then saw suspect Flores approaching rapidly on foot. The victim noticed he had a bandanna over his face and sunglasses.



When the victim saw Flores walk up, she indicated to the interior employee that she should not open the front doors. Once Flores got up to the victim, he immediately wrapped his arm around her neck and held a large steak knife to her throat. Flores told the victim that he needed to get into the bank. The victim engaged Flores in small talk to de-escalate the situation until police arrived on scene.



Other arriving employees, and employees in the credit union, witnessed these crimes. Flores was charged with attempted bank robbery and with kidnapping. Flores has prior arrests for domestic violence, robbery, and other crimes. He was later booked at Fresno County Jail.