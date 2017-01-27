Larry Pistoresi: Mr. Chowchilla Passes Away at Age 92

CHOWCHILLA - The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerece announced Friday morning the passing of Mr. Chowchilla, Larry Pistoresi Sr. Mr. Pistoresi was a mainstay in the city involved in every aspect of community service. The following is the announcement from the Chamber. which Pistoresi was on the board of directors.

- The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerece announced Friday morning the passing of Mr. Chowchilla, Larry Pistoresi Sr. Mr. Pistoresi was a mainstay in the city involved in every aspect of community service. The following is the announcement from the Chamber. which Pistoresi was on the board of directors.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce announces the passing of long-time Chamber Director, Larry Pistoresi, Sr.

Director Pistoresi, Sr. has served on our Chamber Board since 1970. Up until recently when he fell ill, he had never missed one Chamber Board meeting. He was a significant contributor toward the vision of the Chamber. He has been recently described by our community members as "a staple of Chowchilla," "a Chowchilla Legend," as well as "Mr. Chowchilla."

An article from the Chowchilla News stated Pistoresi was born in Berenda and raised in Chowchilla. He attended local schools and graduated from Chowchilla High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Air Force for three years and then came home to work with his dad in the car business. Pistoresi said he worked alongside his father his whole life, and he worked at Steves Chevrolet.

Pistoresi had been a member of the Chowchilla Rotary Club since 1949 with perfect attendance. He had been a member of Chowchilla Memorial Healthcare District for 57 years.

Pistoresi was once quoted saying he is "committed to Chamber of Commerce, and to the community he has always called home." Chowchilla was very lucky to have an exemplary resident in our community." Viewing

Friday, February 3, 2017, 3 pm - 7 pm

Palm Memorial Worden Chapel

140 S. 6th Street, Chowchilla, CA 936100 Services

Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11 a.m.

Saint Columba Catholic Church

