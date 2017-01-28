FRESNO - Shortly before 5:45 AM Saturday morning, the Fresno Police department received a 911 call from a reporting party who stated that a unknown male dressed in shorts and wearing a "hoody" was standing in his front yard armed with a knife and was cursing. This individual had also removed the screen from the front window and was "stabbing" at the neighbors dogs prior to walking away. Several officers were dispatched to the area of Harvey and Warren and were circulating the area attempting to locate the suspect when one officer saw the suspect walking toward his vehicle. The suspect was armed with a large knife with an 8 inch blade. The officer stepped out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect several times to drop the knife, however the suspect began to rapidly advance toward the officer as one witness described as a trot.





The officer, fearing for his safety,fired three rounds at the suspect as the suspect got within approximately 10 to 12 feet of the officer. All three rounds struck the suspect in the lower extremities.The officers on scene provided medical aid to the suspect until he could be transported to CRMC. The suspect is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds. A portion of the shooting was captured on video via the officer’s body worn camera and was witnessed by at least one neighbor who stated that the officer had given at least five commands to the suspect to drop the knife. This is the first officer involved shooting in 2017. The last officer involved shooting occurred on October 9, 2016. The suspect has been identified as Felipe Daniel Silva, a 54 year old male, of Fresno. We do not have a current photo of Silva at this time. The officer is being placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Next >