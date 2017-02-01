Wednesday, 01 February 2017
Home > News > Local > Agriland Farming Company & CEO Charged with Stealing Water from MID
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Agriland Farming Company & CEO Charged with Stealing Water from MID Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 01 February 2017 15:27
MADERA - Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, announced today that Agriland Farming Company, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer have been charged with violations of sections 592(a), 498(b), and 602(k) of the Penal Code of the State of California, in a complaint filed January 30, 2017.

The complaint alleges that between March 2, 2016, and March 10, 2016, Agriland Farming Company and its Chief Executive Officer unlawfully trespassed on lands owned and occupied by the Madera Irrigation District and diverted water from a canal owned by the District without authorization and without paying compensation.

Agriland is charged in Counts One and Two of the complaint with felony violations of Sections 592(a) and 498(b), while its CEO is charged with misdemeanor violations of those same sections in Counts Three and Four; both defendants are charged with a misdemeanor violation of Section 602(k) in Count Five. An arraignment has been set for February 23, 2017, at 8:30 am, in Department 29 of the Madera Superior Court, before the Honorable Mitchell Rigby.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Madera County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney Agricultural Crimes and Water Task Force. D.A. Linn is the lead prosecutor in the case and he thanks the staff and counsel of the Madera Irrigation District for their cooperation in the matter.

Big Valley News contacted the Madera County District Attorney's public information officer John Bell for further information on this case, like the name of the individuals charged and he said, "District Attorney Linn does not want to release the names of individuals charged at this time."

D.A. Linn further stated that, “We are all subject to the laws of the State of California, and in Madera County, we prosecute everyone equally.”

< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @03:00PM - 05:00PM
Maders Police Testing & Hiring
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 39 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 