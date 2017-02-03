Friday, 03 February 2017
Felony DUI Arrest in Chowchilla
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 03 February 2017 11:15
CHOWCHILLA - During the early morning hours of Saturday officers of the Chowchilla Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of north 15th Street in the City of Chowchilla. Callers in the area were reporting a vehicle had just run into a travel trailer which was parked in the driveway of a residence.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the driver of the vehicle which had struck the travel trailer. They also contacted the occupants of the trailer who had been inside of it sleeping. They were resting for the funeral of a family member that morning.


During the investigation, officers found the occupants of the trailer had received injuries that required further medical treatment. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they received care and were later released.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25 year old Chowchilla resident Cyndi Jackson. She was arrested for misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and a felony driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury to another. She was later booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

In addition to the damaged travel trailer, damage was also caused to an outside water line of the residence resulting in a water line breaking. There was also major damaged to another vehicle that was parked in the driveway was well.

The water line was later repaired by two of Chowchilla’s officers who went back to the residence after their shift and dug up the water line and capped the broken line so water could be restored to the residence.
