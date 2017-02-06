|Ed Gonzales FIRED at Next Meeting: Buy Out Could Cost MUSD $350K
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Monday, 06 February 2017 22:02
MADERA - Last Friday Madera Unified School District Superintendent Ed Gonzales was given the word that at the February 15th meeting the board of trustee's would vote to terminate his contract WITHOUT cause. This afternoon the superintendent met with the district staff in the board room and made the announcement that he was about to be fired.
We have no confirmed information as to why this is happening at this time. However we have heard a very credible rumor of a riff between MUSD Visual and Performing Arts Director Marcheta Williams and MUSD Assistant Superintendent Victor Villar.
We sent text messages to the entire board of trustees for comment. Only two returned our text's and that was MUSD Trustee's Ray Seibert and Brent Fernandes who both asked us to contact Board President Al Galvez as he was the only board member authorized to speak on behalf of the board. Seibert did add that he was not aware of any such riff at the district office.
One question Big Valley News will be asking is, "How did the board come to the decision to fire the superintendent in the time since the last board meeting since their was NO REPORTABLE action on their last closed session meeting? Did they discuss this outside of closed session, outside of the public eye and violate the Ralph M. Brown Public Meeting Law? A violation that does come with fines and jail time.
Stay tuned to BVN for more information as it becomes available.
