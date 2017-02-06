We have no confirmed information as to why this is happening at this time. However we have heard a very credible rumor of a riff between MUSD Visual and Performing Arts Director Marcheta Williams and MUSD Assistant Superintendent Victor Villar.

The only board member to return our text messages was MUSD Trustee Brent Fernandes who asked us to contact Board President Al Galvez. As of the time of this post Mr. Galvez has not returned our text.

The board will meet on February 15th at 6:30pm for their public session . They will open the meeting earlier for closed session and prior to going into their conference room, the public will have an opportunity to address this issue with the board. If you have an opinion of what is happening with our school district, you are invited to attend.

One question Big Valley News will be asking is, "How did the board come to the decision to fire the superintendent in the time since the last board meeting since their was NO REPORTABLE action on their last closed session meeting? Did they discuss this outside of closed session, outside of the public eye and violate the Ralph M. Brown Public Meeting Law? A violation that does come with fines and jail time.



---------------------

Stay tuned to BVN for more information as it becomes available.

