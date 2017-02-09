Thursday, 09 February 2017
Home > News > Local > Ex-Felon Arrested for Possesion of Stolen Handgun
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Ex-Felon Arrested for Possesion of Stolen Handgun Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 09 February 2017 12:12
FRESNO - Monday evening Southwest Patrol Sergeant Mike Gebhart of the Fresno Police Department was proactively patrolling the area of South Sarah Street & East Florence Avenue an area known and frequented by criminal street gang members, absconding parolees, narcotics dealers, narcotic users, and prostitution activity.

While in the area, Sergeant Gebhart made contact with a suspicious vehicle. The driver was identified as 24 year old Fresno resident, Villa Posse Criminal Street Gang Member Associate, Robert Lockhart. Lockhart was found to be on active California Department of Correction Parole for second degree robbery.


During a parole compliance search of Lockhart’s vehicle, a loaded stolen 9mm Kel-Tec Arms firearm was located in a hidden under the steering wheel. The firearm was reported stolen by Kelso Police Department, Washington in 2014.

Lockhart was booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous weapons violations.

The FPD would like to remind the public of the “Felon with a Gun” program that offers a $500 dollar reward for information that leads to firearm related arrests. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (559)-498-(STOP) with information. Your information is kept confidential.

Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @03:00PM - 05:00PM
Maders Police Testing & Hiring
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 57 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 