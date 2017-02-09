FRESNO - Monday evening Southwest Patrol Sergeant Mike Gebhart of the Fresno Police Department was proactively patrolling the area of South Sarah Street & East Florence Avenue an area known and frequented by criminal street gang members, absconding parolees, narcotics dealers, narcotic users, and prostitution activity.



While in the area, Sergeant Gebhart made contact with a suspicious vehicle. The driver was identified as 24 year old Fresno resident, Villa Posse Criminal Street Gang Member Associate, Robert Lockhart. Lockhart was found to be on active California Department of Correction Parole for second degree robbery.



During a parole compliance search of Lockhart’s vehicle, a loaded stolen 9mm Kel-Tec Arms firearm was located in a hidden under the steering wheel. The firearm was reported stolen by Kelso Police Department, Washington in 2014.

Lockhart was booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous weapons violations. The FPD would like to remind the public of the "Felon with a Gun" program that offers a $500 dollar reward for information that leads to firearm related arrests. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (559)-498-(STOP) with information. Your information is kept confidential.