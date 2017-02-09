FRESNO - On Monday afternoon patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to Dakota/West area of Fresno regarding to shooting victims at the location. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a Hispanic male adult in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was immediately rushed to CRMC for treatment. Other shooting victims were at the location but they were not struck by the gunfire.



According to witnesses the following is a how the shooting occurred. The victim was sitting in the right front passenger's seat of an associates Jeep Cherokee. The owner of the vehicle was sitting in the driver seat and there were other occupants in the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a lot near the KFC at Dakota and West Avenues. As the victims sat in the parking lot, the suspect vehicle pulled up next to them on the driver side of their vehicle.





Suddenly, the right front passenger in the suspect vehicle opened fire on the occupants of the jeep. The drivers window of the jeep was shattered and the victim was struck by gunfire multiple times in his upper body.



After the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled east on Dakota Avenue. The suspect vehicle was occupied by four males at the time of the shooting. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that is silver in color. The shooter was described as a young Hispanic male in his teens. The shooter is also possibly known to the victims.



The preliminary information provided at the scene is that the shooting was the result of an interpersonal dispute and fight between teenagers the day prior. Detectives are currently conducting further investigation in order to apprehend the shooter and his associates.



Currently, the victim is in very critical, life-threatening, condition at CRMC.