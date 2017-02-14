FRESNO - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a case where Sheriff’s detectives identified two men who tried to smuggle contraband into the Fresno County Jail. One of the men is currently in custody for an unrelated case and the other man is not in custody. The D.A. will determine if the suspects will face charges of conspiracy to bring contraband into a jail.



This smuggling case is also the one which prompted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Fresno Attorney, Anthony (Tony) Capozzi. Detectives have completed their investigation into Capozzi and the evidence shows there are no grounds for detectives to request charges be filed against Capozzi.





On Tuesday, October 11, 2016, Capozzi visited an inmate inside the Fresno County Jail. The inmate, who was Capozzi’s client at the time, is currently facing felony charges in a federal case. Capozzi entered the jail carrying a cardboard box filled with documents. He met with his client in an open visitation room and left the box with the inmate before leaving the jail. As the inmate began to carry the box back toward his cell, a Fresno County correctional officer stopped the inmate to perform a search of the box for possible illegal materials.



The correctional officer lifted up the paper work and discovered a hidden compartment on the bottom of the box. Inside the compartment were cell phones and some medication, a type commonly sold at retailers over the counter. The officer confiscated the items and turned them over to detectives working within the Special Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office.



Detectives interviewed the inmate involved and also contacted Capozzi, letting him know they would like to ask him some questions. Capozzi fully cooperated and met with detectives for an interview. Based upon the gathered statements and the forensic results of the evidence, detectives could not prove that Capozzi knowingly or intentionally smuggled the items into the jail.



Detectives continue to try and develop information about the person(s) responsible for assembling the box taken into the jail.



