FRESNO - On Friday, February 10, 2017, at 12:23 PM, officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to California and Parallel avenues regarding a male adult laying on the railroad tracks at that location. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased male adult laying on the tracks at that location. There was no train in the area at that time. A citizen was driving by on California Avenue and saw the male laying on the tracks and he called the police department.



- On Friday, February 10, 2017, at 12:23 PM, officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to California and Parallel avenues regarding a male adult laying on the railroad tracks at that location. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased male adult laying on the tracks at that location. There was no train in the area at that time. A citizen was driving by on California Avenue and saw the male laying on the tracks and he called the police department. As officers conducted their investigation they located a small flashlight, turned on, laying in the dirt between the rails some distance from the decedents body. Also, officers located several areas in the dirt, also between the rails, that were recently turned over located several yards east of the flashlight.

The East/West railroad line in this area is only rated for trains to go 10 mph on the track. Thus, at the time of the accident the train was not going very fast at all. It is possible that the decedent was already on the train, standing between the box cars, and slipped off falling underneath the train causing his demise.



It is also possible that the decedent jumped on the train as it was traveling westbound on the tracks and accidentally slipped off. The train did not stop because the conductor was unaware that the decedent fell off the train or that the decedent was ever on the train. The railroad line, San Joaquin Valley Railroad Company, was contacted and a responsible party returned to the scene for clarification and assisted with the investigation.

At this juncture, the decedent is still not identified as the Coroners Office is just arriving on the scene. Any identification will come later from the Coroners Office. Employees that work in the nearby warehouse district know the decedent as being a transient that lives in the neighborhood. < Prev Next >