MADERA – Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, announced today that he had filed a criminal complaint against Erica Bautista, of Chowchilla, California. Ms. Bautista is an employee of California Department of Corrections, working at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

In Counts One and Two of the complaint, Ms. Bautista is charged with felony manslaughter for the death of her one year old child, David Curiel, along with felony child abuse, which she committed against David. The child abuse charge includes a special allegation that she willfully harmed and injured her child, resulting in his death.

In Count Three of the criminal complaint, Ms. Bautista is charged with child abuse of her three year old daughter, identified as (Jane Doe); a felony violation of section 273a(a) of the Penal Code of the State of California.

In Count Four of the criminal complaint, Ms. Bautista is charged with a felony violation of section 25100(a) of the Penal Code, in that she willingly and unlawfully kept a loaded firearm within her premises and under her custody and control when she knew or reasonably should have known that a child was likely to gain access to the firearm.

If convicted on all counts Ms. Bautista is looking at in excess of ten years in State Prison. The arraignment has been set for March 2, 2017, at 8:30am in Department 29 of the Madera Superior Court.