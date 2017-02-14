FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 24 year old John Major and booked him into the Fresno County Jail. Major faces three felony counts of attempted homicide.



Around 1:30 pm on Monday, dispatchers took phone calls stating multiple shots had been fired in Courthouse Park, next to Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 2200 Fresno Street. At the same time dispatchers were handling calls, deputies both inside and outside Sheriff’s Headquarters heard the shots and responded to the area.





Witnesses helped guide deputies toward the people involved in the shooting. On the northwest side of the courthouse, several people were running away from the scene. Two FSO detectives captured the gunman, John Major, and two other FSO detectives detained two men believed to be Major’s targets in the shooting.

- Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 24 year old John Major and booked him into the Fresno County Jail. Major faces three felony counts of attempted homicide.Around 1:30 pm on Monday, dispatchers took phone calls stating multiple shots had been fired in Courthouse Park, next to Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 2200 Fresno Street. At the same time dispatchers were handling calls, deputies both inside and outside Sheriff’s Headquarters heard the shots and responded to the area.Witnesses helped guide deputies toward the people involved in the shooting. On the northwest side of the courthouse, several people were running away from the scene. Two FSO detectives captured the gunman, John Major, and two other FSO detectives detained two men believed to be Major’s targets in the shooting.

A bullet grazed the shirt of one of the targets, but neither suffered any injuries. However, a bullet did strike a 64 year old homeless man in his upper body while he was sitting on a park bench. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to survive.



Detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit responded to collect evidence and interview eye witnesses. They collected a gun that a detective saw Major throw as he was trying to escape the area. This does not appear to be a random shooting. Detectives believe the two men were targeted for possible gang-related reasons.



Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8206 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Next >