TULARE - World Ag Expo kicked off its 50th anniversary show Tuesday in Tulare, California. The red carpet was rolled out on Tuesday for Opening Ceremonies at 10:00 a.m. in the World Ag Expo Arena. The national anthem was performed by Brenna Yaeger, Season 8 contestant on The Voice. Yaeger was accompanied by Tulare Community Band.



The Bud Light After-Hours Party will be held on Wednesday in the World Ag Expo Arena, starting at 4:00 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to come celebrate World Ag Expo's golden anniversary with a concert by Parmalee and a fireworks show! The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is free with paid World Ag Expo admission.



The 50 Year Tractor Parade will commence on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on Median Street. This unique parade will feature tractors representing the years of the show, starting with 1968.



World Ag Expo will once again host school tours on Thursday of the show. More than 2,500 students, ranging from 6th grade to college, will have the chance to meet with exhibitors and learn about career opportunities within the agriculture industry.



World Ag Expo and Toyota have partnered up again to offer the 2017 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The 2017 giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at World Ag Expo at Gate 2 and at the Toyota exhibit space. The drawing will be held on Thursday, February 16, at 3:00 p.m. in the Toyota exhibit space.



Live webcams of World Ag Expo's show grounds, powered by HD Relay, can be viewed online at www.WorldAgExpo.org/live-webcams. Cameras offer views of activity on the grounds, including exhibitors, attendees and volunteers.



World Ag Expo attendees can get the latest news, information and updates about the show by downloading the new 2017 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, map of the show grounds and other visitor resources. The app is available for download by visiting your app store and searching for "World Ag Expo 2017."



For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for 2017 World Ag Expo, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org.



