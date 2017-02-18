Saturday, 18 February 2017
Home > News > Local > McDonalds Employee Stabbed By Transient
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
McDonalds Employee Stabbed By Transient Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Saturday, 18 February 2017 16:40
FRESNO - A little after noon on Friday Southeast patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to McDonalds, 4505 East Kings Canyon Road, regarding a transient that stabbed an employee. Upon arrival, officers contacted an 18 year old female, an employee of McDonalds, suffering from a single stab wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to CRMC where she is in fair condition.

The victim and witnesses conveyed that the victim walked out the east door of the building to deliver food to a customer parked in the lot. The suspect was standing nearby but no words were exchanged between the suspect and victim. As the victim approached the door, the transient went up to her and stabbed her one time in the back with an unknown sharp instrument.

Initially, The victim did not know she was stabbed. She thought the suspect punched her in the lower back. But, as the victim got inside the restaurant she felt more pain and discovered she had been stabbed once she lifted up her shirt. After the stabbing, the suspect ran from the scene onto Kings Canyon Road.

The suspect was described as a transient that frequents the area, and he was a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing all black clothing including a long black jacket. Canvassing officers stopped several people that had a similar description to that of the suspect but the suspect was not located.
Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @03:00PM - 05:00PM
Maders Police Testing & Hiring
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 54 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 