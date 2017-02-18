FRESNO - A little after noon on Friday Southeast patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to McDonalds, 4505 East Kings Canyon Road, regarding a transient that stabbed an employee. Upon arrival, officers contacted an 18 year old female, an employee of McDonalds, suffering from a single stab wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to CRMC where she is in fair condition. - A little after noon on Friday Southeast patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to McDonalds, 4505 East Kings Canyon Road, regarding a transient that stabbed an employee. Upon arrival, officers contacted an 18 year old female, an employee of McDonalds, suffering from a single stab wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to CRMC where she is in fair condition.





The victim and witnesses conveyed that the victim walked out the east door of the building to deliver food to a customer parked in the lot. The suspect was standing nearby but no words were exchanged between the suspect and victim. As the victim approached the door, the transient went up to her and stabbed her one time in the back with an unknown sharp instrument.