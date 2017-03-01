Wednesday, 01 March 2017
Home > News > Local > Emmy Awarding Winning Actor Ed Asner Visits Madera South
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 
Emmy Awarding Winning Actor Ed Asner Visits Madera South Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 01 March 2017 11:04
MADERA -  "Hollywood legend Ed Asner, co-star of the Mary Tyler Moore show, winner of five Golden Globes, Seven Primetime Emmy Awards and a slew of various TV and feature film roles paid a visit to the Madera South High School last Friday to promote and discuss his REELZ Channel Docudrama, “Titanic: Sinking The Myths;” portions of which were filmed in Madera County.

After a lunch at the Vineyard Restaurant with city, county and school district leaders, Mr. Asner met with drama students from Madera South who wish to pursue an acting and entertainment career. He took questions from teachers and students and shared stories from his 60 plus year career in acting.

When Asner entered the classroom at Madera South he erupted with a loud "SHUT UP".  Madera South High School drama teacher Ginger Latimer had already warned the students of Asner's sense of humor. While the teacher was introducing Asner, a couple hand gestures kept the students laughing as Latimer did her best to avoid a swat on the butt from the actors cane.

Asner was asked who he enjoyed working with more James L. Brooks, producer of the Mary Tyler Moor Show and a plethora of successful television productions or home town boy Ryan Katzenbach, producer of the Titanic documentary and a documentary on the Amityville murders in upstate New York which also featured Asner in voice over. His answer was quite clear about the affection he has for Katzenbach. The two met nearly fifteen years ago at the Gary Marshall Theater when Katzenbach was producing a reading of a television script he wrote about a car dealership.

This latest docudrama, which dives into the political and economic factors of 1912 that led to the 'Titanic' disaster and appalling loss of life features a score of local Madera County student actors, as well as other local talents.
Director/Producer/Writer & Editor Ryan Katzenbach utilized the casting skills of Madera South High School Madera South Theatre Company (MSTC). While portions of the film were shot in Los Angeles, the reenacted Titanic footage was filmed at a ranch in Madera County; where Ryan and his team recreated sections of the Titanic ship.

Over 30 MSTC Theatre students made appearances in the film, as well as MSHS & Fresno City/State professors, MSHS drama alum and three local Fresno musicians.
Titanic: Sinking The Myths is currently playing on the REELZ Television Network.

More Photos Available on the Big Valley News Facebook Page

 


Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 45 guests and 1 member online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 