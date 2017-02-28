Wednesday, 01 March 2017
Home > News > Local > Two Arrested for Armed Robbery
 
Two Arrested for Armed Robbery
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 28 February 2017 00:00

FRESNO - Early Monday morning Southwest District Midnight Officer John Swanson of the Fresno Police Deaprtment responded to a call of a robbery at the Sands Motel, 1441 N. Golden State. The victim had gone to the Motel with a female and upon entering the room a male exited the bathroom with an AK47 style rifle, demanding his money, taking $300 in cash. Once he did this the victim was allowed to leave, whereupon he contacted the Fresno Police Department, advising of the weapon seen.

Officers arrived and utilizing precautionary measures, surrounded the motel room and called out the potential suspects, detaining them without incident. The victim was able to provide officers with descriptive detail of the weapon and suspects that led to the arrest of the suspects.

 

Southwest Midnight Officer Richard Lopez was watching the rear of the motel room and witnessed someone open the rear window of the room. A search located two airsoft rifles dropped behind the suspect motel room, one of which matched the description given by the victim.

Bobby Bohannon (05/26/1976) and Jaquelyn Madamma (04/16/1985) were arrested and charged with Robbery and conspiracy, and booked at the Fresno County Jail.
