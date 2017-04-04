FRESNO – The first Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2017 season, the franchise’s 20th, is scheduled for April 6 through April 10, with five games against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Tickets may be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or anytime at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Here is a preview of the week’s promotional schedule: – The first Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2017 season, the franchise’s 20, is scheduled for April 6 through April 10, with five games against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Tickets may be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or anytime at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Here is a preview of the week’s promotional schedule: Thursday, April 6 – Opening Day, presented by The Fresno Bee: The Bear Flag Rebellion continues in #Growlifornia! The first 5,000 fans through the gate on Opening Day will get their own Growlifornia Republic Flag! Post-game fireworks will follow the action. Fans should be in their seats early as we honor some of the major figures and dignitaries responsible for bringing Triple-A baseball to Fresno, prior to the first game of our 20th anniversary season. Happy Hour: Get a 12-oz. beer, burger and fries for just $5 every Thursday home game from when gates open (5:30 p.m.) to first pitch! Friday, April 7 – Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Fresno Madera Farm Credit: The first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season will follow the action between the Grizzlies and Aces. Farm Grown Fridays: The popular farmer’s market prior to and during the game on the third base/left field concourse returns for each Friday home date in 2017, presented by Whole Foods Market. Saturday, April 8 - Xpogo, extreme aerial pogo stick stunts: Fans will want to arrive to their seats early on Saturday, as the national act “Xpogo” will take to the Chukchansi Park field and air for the first time. Xpogo, a group of extreme sports athletes who do high flying stunts on air-powered pogo sticks, will perform pre-game, and between four innings during the game. Don’t miss one of the newest and most unique acts in Minor League Baseball! Sunday, April 9 – Magnet schedule giveaway, presented by PG&E: The first 5,000 fans inside the stadium will receive a slick magnet schedule featuring some of the greatest players of the first 20 years of Fresno Grizzlies baseball; a must for the home or office to show your fandom and never miss a game. Enjoy the ingenuity of the Fresno Ideaworks Maker’s Faire on the Tulare Plaza presented by PG&E and The Fresno Bee, and it’s also the 10th annual Strike Out Autism night at Chukchansi Park. Save Mart Sundays: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the Save Smart app at the box office to get $5 off each ticket (up to 8 tickets). Grizzlies players autograph session (pre-game) presented by Save Mart Supermarkets, Kids Run the Bases presented by Sun-Maid (post-game). Monday, April 10 – The Return of Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: 2 Field Level Reserve tickets, 2 hot dogs, 2 sodas, 2 Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and 2 Pieology pizza or salad vouchers, all for just $22! Only available for purchase at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.

