Friday, 05 May 2017
Motel 6 Murder Strikes Again Killing Three More: In Custody
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 18 April 2017 14:47

FRESNO - The man who allegedly killed a security guard at a Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno last week has struck again, this time killing three more before police take him into custody.

Kori Ali Muhammad (39), also know in the area as "Black Jesus", was taken into custody after shooting and killing three people Tuesday.  According to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer the shooting were random.

All three victims were white males and only one has been identified as a PGE worker.   The first shooting, picked up by FPD’s “Shot Spotter” technology, occurred around 10:45AM on N. Van Ness Ave.

Police say a total of 16 rounds were fired in less than one minute in four different locations.

Dyer said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, “Kori Muhammad was at a bus stop, that’s where he reloaded.  We know that he shot two people within about a half block of each other one in the Catholic Charity’s parking lot and another one nearby. This was a random act of violence.  These individuals that were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got.  These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today and he did that.  Fortunately he’s in custody.”

Muhammad had been on the run since last Thursday night when he allegedly murdered a security guard at the Motel 6 at Blackstone & Ashlan.  The victim, Carl Williams was 25 years old, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and later died at CRMC.

“We’re grateful that we have him in custody but very saddened that we have three people killed in our city today. We have every reason to believe that he acted alone and by himself,” Dyer said.

Muhammad is being interrogated by police detectives.  He will face 4 counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.  Hate crime charges are also likely to be filed. According to the Shot Spotter software the murder weapon is likely a .357 magnum. However that weapon has not been found.  Dyer said a .357 was also used in the Motel 6 homicide.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand issued the following statement: “This is a sad day for us all.  My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. None of us can imagine what they must be going through. I am grateful for the quick and decisive response of our Police Department in preventing further senseless violence.  “If there were ways to prevent tragedies like this in the future, I would not hesitate in using them. Again, my heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones today.”

