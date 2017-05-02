FRESNO - At 12:30 pm on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff Deputy K-9 handler was in southeast Fresno following up on a stolen car case. While the deputy was in the area of Tulare and Peach Avenues, he saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car.



As he began to follow the Nissan Altima, the driver (later identified as 42 year old Ricardo Mendoza of Fresno) sped away at a speed of up to 70 mph, weaved in and out of lanes and ran a red light. The deputy began to pursue the suspect and radioed for other patrol units in the area to assist him.





At 12:35 pm, Mendoza drove into an alley located off South Jackson Avenue, just north of East Kings Canyon Road. He got out of the car and began to run. The deputy and officers with the Fresno Police Department chased after Mendoza. The deputy deployed K-9 Kajo who ran after Mendoza and caught him, biting his lower leg.



Mendoza fought with the dog to try and get him off of his leg. A Fresno Police officer placed handcuffs on the suspect and the deputy then gave Kajo a command to release his bite. An ambulance was called to the scene and medics transported Mendoza to the hospital for treatment. Once he is released from the hospital, Mendoza will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of evading a peace officer.



This remains an open investigation. Deputies will search the Nissan for evidence and will work to determine if the car is stolen.



