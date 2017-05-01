FRESNO - On April 5, 2016, at approximately 2:39 pm, Fresno Police Department dispatch received a 911 call of a deceased subject lying behind the dumpster near the Starbuck’s parking lot at 1100 “U” Street. Patrol Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim later identified as John Holiday, a 51 year old transient male, lying on the ground inside a concrete enclosure for trash bins. Holiday was pronounced deceased on scene and was found to have been strangled and stabbed. Homicide Investigator’s worked extensively on this case over the past year and spent dozens of hours following up on potential leads in the case. Through evidence collected at the scene, during the original homicide investigation, a possible suspect’s name surfaced. The possible suspect was identified as 28 year old Norberto Cortez, a transient living in the Fresno area. Cortez was contacted and interviewed by Homicide Detectives about the case. During the interview Cortez confessed to killing Holiday and also led Detectives to the knife used in the assault on Holiday. Cortez was arrested for this murder on April 24, 2017. He is currently in the Fresno County Jail on one count of PC 187(a) – Murder. Anyone with additional information about this case can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867) or Fresno Police Department – Homicide Detectives Bartlett Ledbetter at 621-2446 or Luis Carrillo at 621-2449 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 16-23077. < Prev Next >