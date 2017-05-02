FRESNO - Fresno State Athletics announced the unveiling of the Bulldog Pass on Monday, a new mobile ticketing option exclusively available for Fresno State Young Alumni and Fresno State Faculty/Staff.



The Bulldog Pass allows fans to select from four different packages and guarantees admission to every regular season home game or match for the sports included in the selected package. All passes represent at least a 25 percent savings; the larger the package, the greater the savings. Fresno State will only be offering a limited number of tickets through the Bulldog Pass, so fans are encouraged to purchase quickly.



Option #1 -- $79 each

Football OR Men’s Basketball

Option #2 -- $149

Football AND Men’s Basketball

Option #3 -- $169

Football, Men’s Basketball, and the choice of (1): Women’s Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball or Wrestling

Option #4 (All Sport pass) -- $249

Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball and Wrestling

“At Fresno State we are about academics and athletics rising together,” said Director of Athletics Jim Bartko. “We have great faculty and staff across this campus and we are excited to offer this special opportunity for them to enjoy every Bulldog sporting event throughout the year.”



“Part of what makes Fresno State so special is that 80 percent of our alumni stay right here in the Valley,” said Franklin Alegria, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Development. “We want those recent graduates to know that they are always welcomed back on campus and to have access to attend as many Bulldog events as possible.”



Tickets will be delivered digitally to a Bulldog Pass holder’s iPhone or Android phone prior to each game, and the exact seat location will vary from game to game. The exclusive deal allows young alumni and faculty/ staff to purchase up to four passes per account, so they can enjoy each event with their friends and family.



The Bulldog Pass is an exclusive opportunity for young alumni and Fresno State faculty/staff. Young Alumni is defined as any Bulldog who has graduated from Fresno State within the last 10 years (2008-2017). All employed personnel at Fresno State (in the fall of 2017) qualify for the faculty and staff pass. During the purchase process you will be asked to include your Faculty/Staff ID# and your department. The purchase process will include verification of graduation and employment with the University.