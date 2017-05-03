Local Race Car Driver and Farmer Bobby Trigueiro Passes

CARUTHERS - Robert “Bobby” Edward Trigueiro was born January 2, 1942 in Fresno, Ca. and passed away May 1, 2017 in Caruthers, his hometown his entire life. Bobby at the time of his death, was the owner of Bob Trigueiro Custom Farming specializing in Hay Harvesting. Previously, Bobby was partners with his brother Larry, who preceded him in death in December of 2000. They farmed their own ground, as well as doing custom work for various customers for 40 years.



Bobby and Larry also had Trigueiro Brothers Racing, which was famous first in California short track racing then in the later years on national circuits. Their cars were famous for their color orange, and the #1 they carried. The Trigueiro Bros. cars were known to be fast and look as good as any of the cars in the pits.





The color orange was after their child hood idol and later friend the legendary A.J. Foyt. Over the years, the Trigueiro Bros. captured many championships and wins with many drivers that included childhood friend Everett Edlund, Howard Kaeding, Indy Car Driver Davey Hamilton, Nascar Champion Tony Stewart, Sprint Car stars Jeff Swindell and Danny Smith to name a few.



Bobby attended Elementary & High School in Caruthers. He was involved in football and FFA, which included raising over 200 head of Hampshire pigs. The brothers herd included a state champion Boar, a first for Caruthers FFA at the time. They would receive their chapter and state farmer awards together. After high school, Bobby and his brother Larry would kick start their racing passion, working on cars for legendary Al Pombo that led to building their first race car with Edlund. He married the love of his life, Loraine, in 1973. She was his angel sent from above that loved him unconditionally. They were blessed with their 2 children, then once again blessed with 5 beautiful granddaughters.



Bobby was passionate about the things he enjoyed. His interests included watching his beloved Rams in the NFL, NASCAR and Indy Car Racing avidly pulling for his guys the late Dale Earnhardt, A.J. Foyt, Davey Hamilton & Tony Stewart and an unmatched love of Christmas decorating. He loved animals, especially dogs, he would never turn his back on a stray. His ranch often occupied 2-3 animal friends at a time. He had his favorite stops including Wally’s Tire and Quality Machinery… but none matched the enjoyment he got out of his daily and sometimes hourly visits to Caruthers Auto Supply to harass the Napa crew, especially on the Monday after a 49er loss.



When it came to Christmas, Bobby was the biggest kid of all. He lit up his home with every light, or character he could find. You could see his light production from miles away. He couldn’t wait for his girls to drive down his driveway and see his Cross and Star all lit up on the roof… they were always his biggest fans. His granddaughters were his world… he was so proud of them all.



Once you got past the tough guy exterior, there was a heart of gold. He was known to be the hardest working man so many knew, but was always there for his friends and family. He was a loyal friend that you knew you would have forever. He had a gentle touch and a sweet soul. People definitely knew when Bobby walked in a room with his unique, loud and raspy voice. His jokes and remarks constantly had everyone rolling. He was truly one of a kind.



Besides his older brother Larry, Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Stanley & Lena. He is survived by his wife Loraine, their children and their spouses, Jimmy & Michelle Trigueiro, Roberta & K.C. Woods, Sister Eileen Dias and her husband Al, Brother Ron Trigueiro and his 5 Granddaughters – Allison, Peyton, Taylor, Presley and Parker. Also, many special sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews & nieces.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Caruthers. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will at follow 7 PM.



A Graveside Service will be on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2 PM at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton. A celebration of Bobby’s Life will be at the C.P.D.E.S. Hall in Easton following the Graveside Service.



Remembrances in Bobby’s Memory may be made to Valley Children’s Hospital, The C.P.D.E.S. Hall or the Kingsburg High School F.F.A. - Robert “Bobby” Edward Trigueiro was born January 2, 1942 in Fresno, Ca. and passed away May 1, 2017 in Caruthers, his hometown his entire life. Bobby at the time of his death, was the owner of Bob Trigueiro Custom Farming specializing in Hay Harvesting. Previously, Bobby was partners with his brother Larry, who preceded him in death in December of 2000. They farmed their own ground, as well as doing custom work for various customers for 40 years.Bobby and Larry also had Trigueiro Brothers Racing, which was famous first in California short track racing then in the later years on national circuits. Their cars were famous for their color orange, and the #1 they carried. The Trigueiro Bros. cars were known to be fast and look as good as any of the cars in the pits.The color orange was after their child hood idol and later friend the legendary A.J. Foyt. Over the years, the Trigueiro Bros. captured many championships and wins with many drivers that included childhood friend Everett Edlund, Howard Kaeding, Indy Car Driver Davey Hamilton, Nascar Champion Tony Stewart, Sprint Car stars Jeff Swindell and Danny Smith to name a few.Bobby attended Elementary & High School in Caruthers. He was involved in football and FFA, which included raising over 200 head of Hampshire pigs. The brothers herd included a state champion Boar, a first for Caruthers FFA at the time. They would receive their chapter and state farmer awards together. After high school, Bobby and his brother Larry would kick start their racing passion, working on cars for legendary Al Pombo that led to building their first race car with Edlund. He married the love of his life, Loraine, in 1973. She was his angel sent from above that loved him unconditionally. They were blessed with their 2 children, then once again blessed with 5 beautiful granddaughters.Bobby was passionate about the things he enjoyed. His interests included watching his beloved Rams in the NFL, NASCAR and Indy Car Racing avidly pulling for his guys the late Dale Earnhardt, A.J. Foyt, Davey Hamilton & Tony Stewart and an unmatched love of Christmas decorating. He loved animals, especially dogs, he would never turn his back on a stray. His ranch often occupied 2-3 animal friends at a time. He had his favorite stops including Wally’s Tire and Quality Machinery… but none matched the enjoyment he got out of his daily and sometimes hourly visits to Caruthers Auto Supply to harass the Napa crew, especially on the Monday after a 49er loss.When it came to Christmas, Bobby was the biggest kid of all. He lit up his home with every light, or character he could find. You could see his light production from miles away. He couldn’t wait for his girls to drive down his driveway and see his Cross and Star all lit up on the roof… they were always his biggest fans. His granddaughters were his world… he was so proud of them all.Once you got past the tough guy exterior, there was a heart of gold. He was known to be the hardest working man so many knew, but was always there for his friends and family. He was a loyal friend that you knew you would have forever. He had a gentle touch and a sweet soul. People definitely knew when Bobby walked in a room with his unique, loud and raspy voice. His jokes and remarks constantly had everyone rolling. He was truly one of a kind.Besides his older brother Larry, Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Stanley & Lena. He is survived by his wife Loraine, their children and their spouses, Jimmy & Michelle Trigueiro, Roberta & K.C. Woods, Sister Eileen Dias and her husband Al, Brother Ron Trigueiro and his 5 Granddaughters – Allison, Peyton, Taylor, Presley and Parker. Also, many special sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews & nieces.Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Caruthers. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will at follow 7 PM.A Graveside Service will be on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2 PM at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton. A celebration of Bobby’s Life will be at the C.P.D.E.S. Hall in Easton following the Graveside Service.Remembrances in Bobby’s Memory may be made to Valley Children’s Hospital, The C.P.D.E.S. Hall or the Kingsburg High School F.F.A. Next >