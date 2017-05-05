|Armed Casino Patron Arrested
|Friday, 05 May 2017 10:13
COARSEGOLD - Early Wednesday morning Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino Security notified the Madera County Sheriff’s Office that a patron in the casino displayed a handgun to an employee and threatened to shoot someone. It was reported that patron told the employee that someone had spilled coffee on him and he almost shot him for it.
Four deputies responded to the casino and located 21-year-old Donald Pisano of Madera walking on the gaming floor. Due to the information that Pisano was armed, Deputies ordered him several times, at gunpoint, to stop walking and show his hands. Instead, Pisano refused to stop and continued to walk away from the Deputies.
At that point, Deputies physically forced Pisano to the ground and attempted to control his hands. Pisano began to kick and spit at Deputies and refused to comply with any directions. During the fight, Deputies could feel a handgun in Pisano’s pocket. Pisano continued to fight until Deputies were able to place him in handcuffs.
Even at that point, Pisano continued to kick and resist Deputies as they removed the gun from his pocket and walked him outside to the patrol vehicles. Pisano was uninjured and was transported to the Madera County Jail where he was booked for the following charges:
Further investigation resulted in the discovery of Pisano’s vehicle parked in the casino parking lot. Deputies could see a rifle inside the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. A rifle registered to Pisano was located in the vehicle and found to be loaded with a round in the chamber. Deputies were also able to determine that the handgun Pisano had been carrying had been stolen from a vehicle in Fresno in August of 2016.
