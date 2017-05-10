MADERA - Less than a month after the resignation of Dane Cook, former Madera South High School Varsity Football Coach, the Stallions have a new leader. Matt Johnson, former varsity football coach from Fresno's Edison High School has been hired to lead the Stallion Nation's program into the future. Johnson, who played college football at the University of Southern California in the mid 80's, was the lead assistant coach for eight years under former Edison High coach Tim McDonald. He also served under one year head coach Ricky Manning. Then lead the Tigers to a 2014 CIF Valley Championship in 2014 during his four year tenor as Edison's varsity football coach. Edison High is known for their Smash-Mouth style football play concentrating on the run with passing as their secondary focus. The Madera Unified School District board of trustees felt this was a good fit for the perennially struggling Stallions. While Edison had a reputation for their sports first philosophy, it was McDonald and Johnson who turned that around to prepare their players for the next level of academics by creating tutoring programs for the players and getting them into college preparatory classes.



He said in a 2013 interview when he was first hired as Edison's varsity football coach, "The focus is simple. We are Student-Athletes. Not Athlete-Students. It's about learn the values of education because there is life after football. Athletics is secondary. Academics takes precedence." Johnson has been coaching football for over twenty-five years, fourteen of those at Edison High School. He played at USC from 1983 to 1985 with Tim McDonald who he as also partners with in the World Sports Cafe at the River Park Shopping Center in Fresno before it closed in 2014. We are hoping to have more on Johnson's hiring as it becomes available from Madera Unified later this afternoon. Next >