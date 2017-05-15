Long Time Supporter of Education Passes at 83: BJ Robinson

Benard Robinson (83), also known by many as “Jake” or “BJ”, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Madera. BJ was a very well-known member of the Madera Community. He was a member of the 2nd Missionary Baptist Church in Madera for many years. BJ was also involved with Kiwanis, the NAACP, Chairman of the Deacon Board, and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Madera.



BJ also served as a member on the Madera Unified Board of Trustees for many years. Before his retirement, BJ worked for Vintage Buick as a Parts Manager for almost 40 years. The impact he had on the community of Madera will never be forgotten. In 2007, the Gymnasium at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was named after him. , also known by many as “Jake” or “BJ”, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Madera. BJ was a very well-known member of the Madera Community. He was a member of the 2nd Missionary Baptist Church in Madera for many years. BJ was also involved with Kiwanis, the NAACP, Chairman of the Deacon Board, and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Madera.BJ also served as a member on the Madera Unified Board of Trustees for many years. Before his retirement, BJ worked for Vintage Buick as a Parts Manager for almost 40 years. The impact he had on the community of Madera will never be forgotten. In 2007, the Gymnasium at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was named after him.



BJ is preceded in death by his parents, BJ Robinson and Lillian Simms, and his son Cortellius “Bukie” Robinson.



BJ is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgia Boston Robinson of Madera, his daughter-in-law Janice Robinson of Madera, his three precious grandchildren Korissa Robinson, Jaelyn Robinson, and Cortellius J “CJ” Robinson, all of Madera, his brother Robert Simms of Fresno, his sister-in-law Catherin Boston of Arkansas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends .



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 2:00 PM -8:00 PM at Jay Chapel, Madera.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the 2nd Missionary Baptist Church, Madera. Interment immediately following at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Next >