Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Car Breakins Lead to Major Financial Drime Arrest
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 18 May 2017 00:00
FRESNO - On May 11th detectives from the Fresno Police Department's Northwest District Investigations Unit doing follow up investigation to a theft from a vehicle where sensitive documents of the victim’s were taken from their car. 

The investigation lead to probationer Randall Law’s (25) Fresno apartment. During a probation search of Law’s apartment, detectives recovered the victim’s documents from Law’s apartment.

In a further search of the apartment, detectives found sensitive documents containing personal information, social security cards, identification cards, checks/checkbooks and credit cards belonging to potentially up to 200 or more victims.

There were other documents that indicated Law used the stolen identities to open up various credit card accounts, financial accounts and make purchases. In the photographs attached with this post, each pile represents one victim, as well as a large stash of credit cards that are not photographed.

Preliminary investigation indicates the bulk of the found items were most likely taken from vehicle burglaries done throughout the city of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department would like to remind the public to not leave sensitive documents, electronics and other valuables in their unattended cars. The primary motivation for the crime of vehicle burglary is stealing electronics and the secondary crime of identity theft.

This is an ongoing investigation by the detectives of the Fresno Police Department's Northwest District Investigations Unit.

