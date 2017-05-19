FRESNO - During the mid-mornig of May 13, 2017 the Fresno Police Department received a call regarding a collision in front of Sequoia Middle School, 4050 E. Hamilton. The reporting party said the other driver did not have proof of insurance and officers were dispatched.



While officers were on the way, the reporting party called back and said the other driver pulled out a gun. Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect while they investigated. Officers learned the suspect had become increasingly agitated over the collision and pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim and his family, who arrived to assist. The family convinced the suspect to calm down prior to police arrival.



The suspect was told the police were on the way and it would be best that he gave them the gun. They would then conceal it in their vehicle so the police would not find the gun on his person or vehicle. The suspect agreed and relinquished the gun to the victims. The victims provided Officer E. Robles with the firearm taken from the suspect. Officer Robles conducted a records check and learned the firearm was stolen out of San Joaquin County. The suspect was identified as David Terell Jackson, date of birth 01-15-1991 of Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of PC 496 (a) Possession of Stolen Firearm; PC 417 (a)(2) Brandishing of Firearm; and PC 422 (a) Criminal Threats.