Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Home > News > Local > Suspect Pulls Gun Following Traffic Accident
Suspect Pulls Gun Following Traffic Accident Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 19 May 2017 00:00

FRESNO - During the mid-mornig of May 13, 2017 the Fresno Police Department received a call regarding a collision in front of Sequoia Middle School, 4050 E. Hamilton. The reporting party said the other driver did not have proof of insurance and officers were dispatched.

While officers were on the way, the reporting party called back and said the other driver pulled out a gun. Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect while they investigated.

Officers learned the suspect had become increasingly agitated over the collision and pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim and his family, who arrived to assist. The family convinced the suspect to calm down prior to police arrival.

The suspect was told the police were on the way and it would be best that he gave them the gun. They would then conceal it in their vehicle so the police would not find the gun on his person or vehicle. The suspect agreed and relinquished the gun to the victims.

The victims provided Officer E. Robles with the firearm taken from the suspect. Officer Robles conducted a records check and learned the firearm was stolen out of San Joaquin County.

The suspect was identified as David Terell Jackson, date of birth 01-15-1991 of Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of PC 496 (a) Possession of Stolen Firearm; PC 417 (a)(2) Brandishing of Firearm; and PC 422 (a) Criminal Threats.

< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

No events



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 60 guests and 1 member online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 