FRESNO - The Fresno Police Department received a call this morning regarding the theft of two large box trucks that were stolen from a party supply rental company in the area of Gettysburg and Valentine. The location of the trucks was being monitored via GPS.



Detectives from the Fresno Police Department's Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the call. One truck was located by detectives in a trailer park in the area of Jensen and Maple. The other was located in the area of McKinley and Polk. Both were unoccupied so detectives began surveillance. A short time later, the truck at Jensen and Maple became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed it until it eventually returned to the trailer park. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody after they attempted to flee. The driver was identified as Norteno gang member Arthur Ramirez, 32, of Fresno. He was found to be on felony probation for auto theft related charges. The passenger was identified as Timothy Engineer, 28, also of Fresno. During a subsequent probation compliance search of Ramirez's residence, he was found to be in possession of a Remington .22 caliber rifle which he is prohibited from possessing due to being a prior convicted felon. Ramirez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prior convicted felon, resisting arrest and probation violation. Engineer was booked into the Fresno County Jail for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both box trucks, as well as the majority of the contents, were recovered and returned to the business. If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.